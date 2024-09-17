Judge Overturns $260 Million Verdict Against Johnson & Johnson in Talc Mesothelioma Case

In a dramatic turn of events, an Oregon state judge has overturned a jury's $260 million verdict against Johnson & Johnson in a lawsuit involving a woman diagnosed with mesothelioma. The plaintiff, Kyung Lee, claimed that she developed the deadly cancer from long-term use of J&J's talc powder.

The judge, Katharine von ter Stegge, granted J&J's motion for a new trial, citing what the company called 'numerous egregious errors committed by the plaintiff's lawyers.' J&J's worldwide vice president of litigation, Erik Haas, supported the decision, stating the original verdict had 'no basis in law or science.'

Despite the ruling, the plaintiff's attorney, Trey Branham, expressed disagreement and announced plans to appeal. Meanwhile, J&J contends with over 62,000 lawsuits alleging that its talc products, which it insists are safe and asbestos-free, caused cancer. The company has proposed a $9 billion settlement through a subsidiary's bankruptcy, though mesothelioma cases like Lee's remain unaffected.

