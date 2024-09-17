Left Menu

Judge Overturns $260 Million Verdict Against Johnson & Johnson in Talc Mesothelioma Case

A state judge in Oregon has overturned a $260 million verdict against Johnson & Johnson in a mesothelioma lawsuit. The judge cited errors by the plaintiff's lawyers. J&J faces over 62,000 similar claims alleging their talc products caused cancer. The company maintains their talc is safe, free from asbestos, and does not cause cancer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 01:29 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 01:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events, an Oregon state judge has overturned a jury's $260 million verdict against Johnson & Johnson in a lawsuit involving a woman diagnosed with mesothelioma. The plaintiff, Kyung Lee, claimed that she developed the deadly cancer from long-term use of J&J's talc powder.

The judge, Katharine von ter Stegge, granted J&J's motion for a new trial, citing what the company called 'numerous egregious errors committed by the plaintiff's lawyers.' J&J's worldwide vice president of litigation, Erik Haas, supported the decision, stating the original verdict had 'no basis in law or science.'

Despite the ruling, the plaintiff's attorney, Trey Branham, expressed disagreement and announced plans to appeal. Meanwhile, J&J contends with over 62,000 lawsuits alleging that its talc products, which it insists are safe and asbestos-free, caused cancer. The company has proposed a $9 billion settlement through a subsidiary's bankruptcy, though mesothelioma cases like Lee's remain unaffected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

