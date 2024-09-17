Left Menu

Railway Safety Boost: Government Promises Strong Measures

Home Minister Amit Shah assured that the government will soon unveil measures to protect the 1.10 lakh km railway network, amid a spate of accidents suspected to be sabotage. Shah, along with Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, committed to investigating the root cause and addressing any gaps in safety protocols.

  • Country:
  • India

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announced that any conspiracy to cause railway accidents will be short-lived, as the government is set to introduce comprehensive measures to safeguard the nation's 1.10 lakh km railway network.

Speaking at a press conference to mark 100 days of the BJP-led NDA government's third term, Shah highlighted recent railway accidents, which appeared to be sabotage attempts with obstructions placed on tracks. He stated that he had recently discussed railway safety with Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The government is seriously investigating the root causes of these accidents, Shah emphasized, promising that any conspiracies would be swiftly neutralized and existing safety gaps filled. The CBI, NIA, Railway Police, and Home Ministry are currently preparing a scheme to ensure network protection.

Shah criticized Congress for alleging 38 railway accidents in the initial 100 days of Modi's third term, accusing Railways Minister Vaishnaw of downplaying them as minor. He pointed out the ongoing railway network expansion and announced the approval of eight new railway projects, expected to generate 4.42 crore human days of employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

