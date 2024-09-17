Government Initiates Measures for Lasting Peace in Manipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday revealed several initiatives undertaken by the government to ensure lasting peace in Manipur. These include dialogues with the Meitei and Kuki communities and beginning the fencing of India's border with Myanmar to deter infiltration.

Speaking at a press conference on the accomplishments of the first 100 days of the Modi 3.0 government, Shah noted that despite a few days of violence last week, the situation in Manipur has largely remained peaceful. The government has been proactive in restoring order in the northeastern state.

Apart from deploying Central Reserve Police Force personnel across key locations in Manipur, the government has also scrapped the India-Myanmar Free Movement Regime. New measures have been taken to check infiltration, and plans are in place for further infrastructure development to aid the people's daily lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)