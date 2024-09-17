Left Menu

Sweden Boosts Defence Budget Amid NATO Integration

Sweden plans to increase its defence spending by 13 billion crowns ($1.3 billion) in the state budget for 2025, according to Defence Minister Pal Jonson. This move is part of a series of measures following Sweden's historic NATO membership this year, driven by concerns over Russia's actions in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 14:07 IST
Sweden Boosts Defence Budget Amid NATO Integration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

STOCKHOLM, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Sweden, NATO's newest member, intends to raise its defence spending by 13 billion crowns ($1.3 billion) in the state budget for 2025, Defence Minister Pal Jonson announced on Tuesday. This increase will bring the total defence budget to 138 billion crowns.

Jonson stated that military spending will rise to 2.4% of GDP in 2025, up from 2.2% this year, with a projection to reach 2.6% by 2028. This ramp-up marks a significant shift in Sweden's military policy, influenced by geopolitical tensions.

The policy change followed Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, prompting Sweden's historic decision to join NATO. The centre-right coalition government, supported by the far-right Sweden Democrats, is scheduled to present its budget bill for 2025 to parliament on September 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024