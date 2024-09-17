Sweden Boosts Defence Budget Amid NATO Integration

STOCKHOLM, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Sweden, NATO's newest member, intends to raise its defence spending by 13 billion crowns ($1.3 billion) in the state budget for 2025, Defence Minister Pal Jonson announced on Tuesday. This increase will bring the total defence budget to 138 billion crowns.

Jonson stated that military spending will rise to 2.4% of GDP in 2025, up from 2.2% this year, with a projection to reach 2.6% by 2028. This ramp-up marks a significant shift in Sweden's military policy, influenced by geopolitical tensions.

The policy change followed Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, prompting Sweden's historic decision to join NATO. The centre-right coalition government, supported by the far-right Sweden Democrats, is scheduled to present its budget bill for 2025 to parliament on September 19.

