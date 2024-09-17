Left Menu

Tragic Explosion in Firozabad Firecracker Factory Claims Five Lives, Injures Eleven

An explosion at a firecracker godown-cum-factory in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in the death of five people, including two children and a woman. The blast caused significant damage to nearby houses and injured eleven others. The state government assured financial compensation and expedited relief efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Firozabad | Updated: 17-09-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 14:51 IST
Tragic Explosion in Firozabad Firecracker Factory Claims Five Lives, Injures Eleven
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An explosion at a firecracker godown-cum-factory in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district has claimed the lives of five individuals, including two children and a woman, a police official confirmed on Tuesday.

The blast, which occurred on Monday night in the Naushera area under Shikohabad police station limits, also left eleven people injured and caused damage to nearby homes. Local residents reported that around a dozen homes were affected, with some experiencing roof damage.

Victims Meera Devi, Aman Kushwaha, Gautam Kushwaha, Kumari Ichha, and Abhinaye lost their lives in the incident. The state government has promised Rs 4 lakhs as compensation to the families of the deceased. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered swift relief and proper treatment for the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024