Tragic Explosion in Firozabad Firecracker Factory Claims Five Lives, Injures Eleven
An explosion at a firecracker godown-cum-factory in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in the death of five people, including two children and a woman. The blast caused significant damage to nearby houses and injured eleven others. The state government assured financial compensation and expedited relief efforts.
An explosion at a firecracker godown-cum-factory in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district has claimed the lives of five individuals, including two children and a woman, a police official confirmed on Tuesday.
The blast, which occurred on Monday night in the Naushera area under Shikohabad police station limits, also left eleven people injured and caused damage to nearby homes. Local residents reported that around a dozen homes were affected, with some experiencing roof damage.
Victims Meera Devi, Aman Kushwaha, Gautam Kushwaha, Kumari Ichha, and Abhinaye lost their lives in the incident. The state government has promised Rs 4 lakhs as compensation to the families of the deceased. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered swift relief and proper treatment for the injured.
(With inputs from agencies.)
