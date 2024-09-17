Left Menu

Supreme Court Orders Wikipedia to Remove Rape-Murder Victim's Identity

The Supreme Court has instructed Wikipedia to remove the name and photograph of a resident doctor who was raped and murdered at R G Kar government hospital in Kolkata. The Court emphasized that revealing the victim's identity is against the law and violates previous court orders on privacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 15:49 IST
Supreme Court Orders Wikipedia to Remove Rape-Murder Victim's Identity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed Wikipedia to immediately remove the name and photograph of the resident doctor who was raped and murdered at R G Kar government hospital in Kolkata.

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, heading the bench, noted Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's submission that Wikipedia was still displaying the victim's name and photograph.

The Court reiterated that legal provisions explicitly prohibit revealing the identity of victims in rape and murder cases.

'For maintaining the dignity and privacy of the deceased, the governing principle is that the identity of a victim in a rape and murder case shall not be disclosed,' the bench, which also included Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, stated.

Despite a lawyer revealing Wikipedia's initial refusal to remove the content on grounds of censorship, Mehta clarified that non-disclosure of a rape victim's identity as mandated by law does not equate to censorship.

The Supreme Court had earlier ordered the removal of the trainee doctor's name, photos, and videos from all social media platforms.

Violation of Section 228A of the Indian Penal Code, as per the Court's 2018 Nipun Saxena judgement, prohibits the disclosure of the identity of sexual assault victims.

The trainee doctor, suffering severe injuries, was found dead in the hospital on August 9, following which a civic volunteer was arrested by Kolkata Police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024