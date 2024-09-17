Left Menu

Manoj Kumar Verma Appointed New Commissioner of Kolkata Police

Senior IPS officer Manoj Kumar Verma has been appointed as the new commissioner of Kolkata Police, replacing Vineet Goyal. The decision, prompted by controversies surrounding Goyal's handling of a sensitive case, was announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Goyal is now the ADG and IGP of West Bengal Police's STF.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-09-2024 15:53 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 15:53 IST
Manoj Kumar Verma Appointed New Commissioner of Kolkata Police
  • Country:
  • India

Senior IPS officer Manoj Kumar Verma was appointed as the new commissioner of Kolkata Police on Tuesday, replacing Vineet Goyal, according to an official notification.

This decision follows criticisms of Goyal's management of the investigation into the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar hospital. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee revealed the change on Monday night following a meeting with protesting medical professionals.

Vineet Goyal, from the 1994 batch, has been reassigned as the ADG and IGP of the Special Task Force (STF) in West Bengal Police. Manoj Kumar Verma, from the 1998 batch, previously served as the ADG and IGP (Law & Order). Additionally, Jawed Shamim of the 1995 batch now holds the position of ADG and IGP (Law & Order).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024