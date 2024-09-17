Manoj Kumar Verma Appointed New Commissioner of Kolkata Police

Senior IPS officer Manoj Kumar Verma was appointed as the new commissioner of Kolkata Police on Tuesday, replacing Vineet Goyal, according to an official notification.

This decision follows criticisms of Goyal's management of the investigation into the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar hospital. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee revealed the change on Monday night following a meeting with protesting medical professionals.

Vineet Goyal, from the 1994 batch, has been reassigned as the ADG and IGP of the Special Task Force (STF) in West Bengal Police. Manoj Kumar Verma, from the 1998 batch, previously served as the ADG and IGP (Law & Order). Additionally, Jawed Shamim of the 1995 batch now holds the position of ADG and IGP (Law & Order).

(With inputs from agencies.)