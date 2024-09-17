Manoj Kumar Verma Appointed New Commissioner of Kolkata Police
Senior IPS officer Manoj Kumar Verma has been appointed as the new commissioner of Kolkata Police, replacing Vineet Goyal. The decision, prompted by controversies surrounding Goyal's handling of a sensitive case, was announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Goyal is now the ADG and IGP of West Bengal Police's STF.
- Country:
- India
Senior IPS officer Manoj Kumar Verma was appointed as the new commissioner of Kolkata Police on Tuesday, replacing Vineet Goyal, according to an official notification.
This decision follows criticisms of Goyal's management of the investigation into the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar hospital. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee revealed the change on Monday night following a meeting with protesting medical professionals.
Vineet Goyal, from the 1994 batch, has been reassigned as the ADG and IGP of the Special Task Force (STF) in West Bengal Police. Manoj Kumar Verma, from the 1998 batch, previously served as the ADG and IGP (Law & Order). Additionally, Jawed Shamim of the 1995 batch now holds the position of ADG and IGP (Law & Order).
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Justice Demands: Family Joins Protests Over Doctor's Tragic Death at RG Kar Hospital
Explosive Allegation: BJP Demands Chief Minister's Resignation Over RG Kar Hospital Crime Scene Tampering
West Bengal Governor Criticizes Handling of RG Kar Hospital Case Amid Protests
TMC Leader Questions CBI on RG Kar Hospital Case
Financial Irregularities Scandal at RG Kar Hospital: ED Detains Key Associate