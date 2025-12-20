West Bengal Police Responds to Misleading Comparisons with Bangladesh Lynching
The West Bengal Police condemned efforts to link a recent lynching in Bangladesh with an earlier murder case in Murshidabad, India, stressing that such comparisons are misleading and incite unrest. The police emphasized their commitment to communal harmony and promised legal action against those spreading misinformation.
- Country:
- India
In a firm statement on Saturday, the West Bengal Police denounced attempts to draw parallels between a recent lynching in Bangladesh and the murder of a father-son duo in Murshidabad, India. Authorities described such comparisons as 'highly inciteful' and 'factually misleading,' warning that they threaten to disturb public order.
Thirteen suspects involved in the Murshidabad case were quickly apprehended, with a strong charge sheet filed, and a verdict expected soon. The victims were killed during communal unrest in the region amid protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.
West Bengal Police reiterated their dedication to maintaining communal harmony and zero-tolerance policy towards any disruptive efforts. They are closely monitoring social media to prevent the spread of misinformation and encouraged citizens to rely on verified sources for information.
(With inputs from agencies.)
