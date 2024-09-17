PM Modi Launches Housing Scheme for Chhattisgarh Beneficiaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday virtually disbursed the first instalment of Rs 2,044 crore to 5.11 lakh beneficiaries in Chhattisgarh for the construction of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G).

The event titled 'Mor Awas - Mor Adhikar' (My house, my right) was held at Indoor Stadium in Budha Talab, Raipur, and attended via video link by the PM from Bhubaneswar. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, assembly speaker Raman Singh, and other state ministers and officials were present.

Modi affirmed his government's dedication to uplifting the poor and weaker sections, citing significant achievements over the past decade. He emphasized that the construction of houses would enhance the living standards of Chhattisgarh residents. The CM also highlighted the state's strong commitment to the scheme's successful implementation and warned against any negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)