Left Menu

Maharashtra Officers Demand Halt to IAS Cadre Promotions

Three organizations representing Maharashtra government officers requested the state chief secretary to pause the process of promoting state cadre officers to the IAS cadre, citing rule violations. The promotions in question aim to fill vacancies from January 1, 2023, but the organizations argue that current criteria and protocols have not been adequately followed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 17-09-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 16:26 IST
Maharashtra Officers Demand Halt to IAS Cadre Promotions
  • Country:
  • India

In a united move, three organizations representing Maharashtra government officers have appealed to the state chief secretary to halt the promotion of state cadre officers to the prestigious IAS cadre. The groups claim significant violations of promotion rules.

In a memorandum dated September 13, the Maharashtra Rajya Mukhya Adhikari Sanghatana, Maharashtra Vikas Seva Rajpatrit Adhikari Sanghatana, and Maharashtra Mantralaya Adhikari Sanghatana strongly criticized the ongoing promotions, labelling them as 'illegal'. The promotions were intended to fill IAS posts that became vacant on January 1, 2023.

The groups demand that the promotion process be stopped, asserting that the Maharashtra Revenue Service must first be recognized as a State Civil Service by the central government. They also argued that the current requirement of only eight years of service as a deputy collector is insufficient for IAS promotion and claimed that no supporting documents were presented to the Civil Administrative Tribunal (CAT).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024