Maharashtra Officers Demand Halt to IAS Cadre Promotions

In a united move, three organizations representing Maharashtra government officers have appealed to the state chief secretary to halt the promotion of state cadre officers to the prestigious IAS cadre. The groups claim significant violations of promotion rules.

In a memorandum dated September 13, the Maharashtra Rajya Mukhya Adhikari Sanghatana, Maharashtra Vikas Seva Rajpatrit Adhikari Sanghatana, and Maharashtra Mantralaya Adhikari Sanghatana strongly criticized the ongoing promotions, labelling them as 'illegal'. The promotions were intended to fill IAS posts that became vacant on January 1, 2023.

The groups demand that the promotion process be stopped, asserting that the Maharashtra Revenue Service must first be recognized as a State Civil Service by the central government. They also argued that the current requirement of only eight years of service as a deputy collector is insufficient for IAS promotion and claimed that no supporting documents were presented to the Civil Administrative Tribunal (CAT).

(With inputs from agencies.)