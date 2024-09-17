West Bengal Government Reshuffles Health and Police Departments Amid Protests

The West Bengal government announced a significant reshuffle in its Health and Police departments on Tuesday, ensuring key changes across critical positions. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made these decisions after meeting with protesting junior doctors.

Manoj Kumar Verma, a senior IPS officer, steps in as the new commissioner of Kolkata Police, succeeding Vineet Goyal. Goyal, criticized for his handling of a recent tragic incident involving a doctor, was appointed ADG and IGP of the Special Task Force.

In the Health Department, Director of Health Services Debashis Halder and Director of Medical Education Kaustav Nayak were replaced. These decisions come as part of efforts to respond to ongoing healthcare disruptions resulting from junior doctors' protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)