Left Menu

West Bengal Government Reshuffles Health and Police Departments Amid Protests

The West Bengal government has reshuffled its Health and Police departments, as announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Notable changes include Manoj Kumar Verma replacing Vineet Goyal as the new Police Commissioner of Kolkata, and several senior officer reassignments in both departments. The reshuffle follows ongoing protests by junior doctors over the rape and murder of a colleague.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-09-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 17:28 IST
West Bengal Government Reshuffles Health and Police Departments Amid Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government announced a significant reshuffle in its Health and Police departments on Tuesday, ensuring key changes across critical positions. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made these decisions after meeting with protesting junior doctors.

Manoj Kumar Verma, a senior IPS officer, steps in as the new commissioner of Kolkata Police, succeeding Vineet Goyal. Goyal, criticized for his handling of a recent tragic incident involving a doctor, was appointed ADG and IGP of the Special Task Force.

In the Health Department, Director of Health Services Debashis Halder and Director of Medical Education Kaustav Nayak were replaced. These decisions come as part of efforts to respond to ongoing healthcare disruptions resulting from junior doctors' protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024