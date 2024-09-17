Left Menu

Free Will Drafting Services Available During National Wills Week

During National Wills Week, attorneys will provide free services for drafting new basic wills but will not amend or redraft existing ones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 17-09-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 20:25 IST
“Creating a will is essential for ensuring your assets are handled according to your desires,” stated a government spokesperson. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Members of the public are encouraged to take advantage of free will drafting services during National Wills Week, which runs from September 16 to September 20, 2024. This annual initiative, organized by the Law Society of South Africa, allows civilians to have a basic will drafted at no cost by participating law firms.

During National Wills Week, attorneys will provide free services for drafting new basic wills but will not amend or redraft existing ones. This opportunity helps ensure that individuals' assets are distributed according to their wishes after their death, avoiding the default distribution provisions of the Intestate Succession Act.

“Creating a will is essential for ensuring your assets are handled according to your desires,” stated a government spokesperson. “Without a valid will, your estate will be divided based on the Intestate Succession Act, which, while fair, may not align with your personal preferences. Additionally, not having a will can lead to delays and extra costs in estate administration.”

For more details on how to participate, visit the Law Society of South Africa’s National Wills Week page: LSSA National Wills Week.  

