Explosive Pagers Spark Controversy Between Hezbollah and Israel

An intricate Mossad operation saw thousands of Hezbollah pagers explode across Lebanon on Tuesday, resulting in nine deaths and nearly 3,000 injuries. The devices were purportedly altered at a production level by Israel's spy agency, causing a major security lapse for Hezbollah.

The pagers, initially sourced from Taiwan-based Gold Apollo but manufactured by Hungary's BAC, were distributed among Hezbollah's fighters and officials. This breach has further strained relations between Hezbollah and Israel, heightening fears of a full-scale regional conflict.

Hezbollah, backed by Iran, has vowed retaliation. The conflict, already exacerbated by ongoing warfare in Gaza, risks drawing in larger international players such as the United States and Iran, adding to the complexity of the Middle Eastern geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)