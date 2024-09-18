Left Menu

Jordan Warns of Rising Middle East Tensions

Jordan's foreign minister Ayman Safadi highlighted the rising risk of regional conflict in the Middle East due to Israeli actions. Safadi stressed the necessity of a two-state solution for lasting peace after a meeting aimed at advocating for a Gaza ceasefire.

Updated: 18-09-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 15:59 IST
Ayman Safadi Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Jordan

Jordan’s foreign minister Ayman Safadi issued a stark warning on Wednesday, stating that Israel’s escalating actions in the region are driving the Middle East towards potential conflict. Safadi made these remarks following a ministerial contact group meeting in Amman that sought to advocate for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Speaking after the Islamic and Arab ministerial contact group gathered in the Jordanian capital, Safadi stressed that peace in the region hinges on achieving a two-state solution. Without it, he warned, sustainable peace will remain elusive.

Safadi's comments come on the same day that he retained his position in a newly formed Jordanian cabinet, underscoring his ongoing influence and the gravity of his message.

(With inputs from agencies.)

