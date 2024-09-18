Jordan Warns of Rising Middle East Tensions

Jordan’s foreign minister Ayman Safadi issued a stark warning on Wednesday, stating that Israel’s escalating actions in the region are driving the Middle East towards potential conflict. Safadi made these remarks following a ministerial contact group meeting in Amman that sought to advocate for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Speaking after the Islamic and Arab ministerial contact group gathered in the Jordanian capital, Safadi stressed that peace in the region hinges on achieving a two-state solution. Without it, he warned, sustainable peace will remain elusive.

Safadi's comments come on the same day that he retained his position in a newly formed Jordanian cabinet, underscoring his ongoing influence and the gravity of his message.

(With inputs from agencies.)