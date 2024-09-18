Left Menu

Prakash Ambedkar Calls for Separate Ministry for Nomadic Tribes in Maharashtra

VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar has urged Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to establish a separate ministry for nomadic tribes to address issues like food, shelter, and citizenship documentation. He also recommended setting up a research institute and implementing Ashok Agarwal committee recommendations to benefit these communities.

Updated: 18-09-2024 16:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar has appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to establish a dedicated ministry for nomadic tribes. Ambedkar posted his request on his X account on Tuesday, highlighting the various difficulties these communities face.

He noted that many nomadic tribes in the state struggle to secure basic necessities such as food, clothing, and shelter, as well as proof of citizenship. To ameliorate their conditions, Ambedkar suggested that a specialized ministry should focus on documenting and supporting these communities.

Furthermore, Ambedkar proposed the creation of the Vasantrao Naik Research and Training Institute, modeled after BARTI, SARTHI, and Mahajyoti, to aid nomadic and tribal populations. He also called for the implementation of Ashok Agarwal committee recommendations, which advocate for extending Union government schemes to cover the state's 14 denotified and 28 tribal communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

