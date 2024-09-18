Prakash Ambedkar Calls for Separate Ministry for Nomadic Tribes in Maharashtra

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar has appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to establish a dedicated ministry for nomadic tribes. Ambedkar posted his request on his X account on Tuesday, highlighting the various difficulties these communities face.

He noted that many nomadic tribes in the state struggle to secure basic necessities such as food, clothing, and shelter, as well as proof of citizenship. To ameliorate their conditions, Ambedkar suggested that a specialized ministry should focus on documenting and supporting these communities.

Furthermore, Ambedkar proposed the creation of the Vasantrao Naik Research and Training Institute, modeled after BARTI, SARTHI, and Mahajyoti, to aid nomadic and tribal populations. He also called for the implementation of Ashok Agarwal committee recommendations, which advocate for extending Union government schemes to cover the state's 14 denotified and 28 tribal communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)