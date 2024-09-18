Karnataka CM's Zero Tolerance Policy on Drug Abuse: Task Force Initiated

In a decisive move to combat drug abuse, Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Wednesday that drug peddling would now be classified as a non-cognisable offence, carrying the possibility of life imprisonment.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah highlighted the government's 'zero tolerance' stance on drug abuse during a high-level meeting attended by various ministers and top officials. A Ministerial task force, including the Health Minister and Education Ministers, has been set up to tackle this 'social menace' actively.

Bengaluru and Mangaluru account for the majority of drug cases in the state. The government plans to strengthen enforcement, increase awareness, and introduce stringent laws if necessary. Special courts and rehabilitation centers will also be bolstered to deal with drug-related offences.

(With inputs from agencies.)