Left Menu

Karnataka CM's Zero Tolerance Policy on Drug Abuse: Task Force Initiated

The Karnataka government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has declared drug peddling as a non-cognisable offence with potential life-imprisonment. A Ministerial task force has been formed to address the issue. The initiative aims to combat drug abuse with stringent measures including special courts, revised laws, and community involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-09-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 17:13 IST
Karnataka CM's Zero Tolerance Policy on Drug Abuse: Task Force Initiated
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to combat drug abuse, Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Wednesday that drug peddling would now be classified as a non-cognisable offence, carrying the possibility of life imprisonment.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah highlighted the government's 'zero tolerance' stance on drug abuse during a high-level meeting attended by various ministers and top officials. A Ministerial task force, including the Health Minister and Education Ministers, has been set up to tackle this 'social menace' actively.

Bengaluru and Mangaluru account for the majority of drug cases in the state. The government plans to strengthen enforcement, increase awareness, and introduce stringent laws if necessary. Special courts and rehabilitation centers will also be bolstered to deal with drug-related offences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024