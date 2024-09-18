Mystery Surrounds Death of Teenager Found in Farmland
The body of a 16-year-old boy from Chitora village was discovered in a farmland, raising suspicions of murder. The teenager's father has filed a complaint, citing injury marks as evidence. Police suspect suicide and are awaiting post-mortem results to determine the cause of death.
A 16-year-old boy's body was discovered in farmland early Wednesday morning in Chitora village, law enforcement officials said.
The teenager had left home the previous night, informing his family he was going to guard the crops. The family was notified of his death around 1 a.m. and quickly arrived at the scene. Police soon followed, according to local authorities.
The boy's father has lodged a formal complaint asserting that his son was murdered, noting injury marks as evidence. However, Alaapur Police Station in-charge Dhananjay Singh stated that initial observations suggest suicide. The body has been transported for a post-mortem examination, which will guide further actions.
