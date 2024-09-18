Left Menu

Inside Israel’s Unit 8200: The Unsung Cyber Warfare Titans

Israel’s Unit 8200, akin to the NSA and GCHQ, is a highly secretive cyber warfare unit. It has been linked to major cyber operations such as the Stuxnet virus and thwarting an ISIS attack. The unit's personnel are selected from competitive programs and often transition to Israel's high-tech sector.

Israel's clandestine Unit 8200, comparable to the U.S. National Security Agency and Britain's GCHQ, has come under the spotlight following a cyber operation targeting Hezbollah operatives in Lebanon. Though Israel has remained tight-lipped about the incident, the attack has highlighted the unit's pivotal role in cyber warfare.

Unit 8200, part of the Israeli Military Intelligence Directorate, traces its origins back to the early days of Israel's statehood in 1948. It is the largest military unit in the Israel Defence Forces, engaging in activities ranging from signals intelligence to data mining and technological attacks. The unit's operations are typically shrouded in secrecy.

Amongst its notable operations are the 2005-10 Stuxnet virus attack on Iranian nuclear centrifuges, a 2017 cyberattack on Lebanon's telecoms company Ogero, and the prevention of an ISIS attack on an airliner bound for the UAE in 2018. Personnel from Unit 8200 are often scouted from high-level high school programs and go on to thrive in Israel's tech industry. Despite its successes, the unit faced criticism after failing to prevent an attack on October 7, and its commander recently resigned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

