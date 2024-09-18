Deadly Dispute Erupts at Russia’s Leading Online Retailer Wildberries
A fatal shooting at Wildberries' Moscow office resulted in one death and three injuries, highlighting a bitter feud between founder Tatyana Bakalchuk and her estranged husband, Vladislav. The conflict, partly over a proposed merger, has drawn state investigation and high-level political attention in Russia.
- Country:
- Russia
A deadly shooting incident at the Moscow office of Russia's largest online retailer Wildberries has left one person dead and three others wounded, according to state officials. The violence marks a serious escalation in the contentious dispute over the future direction of the company.
The founder and majority owner, Tatyana Bakalchuk, along with her estranged husband Vladislav, who holds a minor stake, have engaged in a public war of words, each blaming the other for the incident. Russia's Investigative Committee is currently examining the crime scene, with initial reports indicating that a Wildberries security guard was killed and two police officers were among the wounded. Nearly 30 people have been detained for questioning, although no names have been disclosed.
The conflict is rooted in a proposed merger between Wildberries and the smaller outdoor advertising firm Russ, which Vladislav opposed. The Kremlin, including President Vladimir Putin, has shown support for the merger, appointing senior official Maxim Oreshkin to oversee its implementation. Media footage from the incident reveals chaotic scenes of men fighting and the sound of gunfire, intensifying the stakes in this high-profile business feud.
