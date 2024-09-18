Left Menu

Union Cabinet Approves Recommendations for Simultaneous Elections

The High-Level Committee, chaired by Shri Ram Nath Kovind, consulted a diverse range of stakeholders, including political parties and experts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 21:07 IST
Union Cabinet Approves Recommendations for Simultaneous Elections
This move towards simultaneous elections aims to streamline the electoral process and enhance governance efficiency in India.  Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has accepted the recommendations of the High-Level Committee on Simultaneous Elections, chaired by former President Shri Ram Nath Kovind. Background on Simultaneous Elections

Simultaneous elections were previously held in India from 1951 to 1967. The concept has been revisited in various reports, including:

Law Commission's 170th Report (1999): Recommended that Lok Sabha and all Legislative Assemblies be elected once every five years.

Parliamentary Committee's 79th Report (2015): Suggested methods for conducting simultaneous elections in two phases.

The High-Level Committee, chaired by Shri Ram Nath Kovind, consulted a diverse range of stakeholders, including political parties and experts. The report, which indicates widespread support for simultaneous elections, is available online at onoe.gov.in.

Recommendations and Next StepsThe Committee has proposed the following implementation plan:

Two-Phase Implementation:

Phase One: Conduct simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.

Phase Two: Hold local body elections (panchayats and municipalities) within 100 days following the general elections.

Common Electoral Roll: A unified electoral roll will be established for all elections.

National Discussions: Detailed discussions will be initiated across the country to engage with citizens and stakeholders.

Implementation Group: An implementation group will be constituted to oversee the execution of these recommendations.

This move towards simultaneous elections aims to streamline the electoral process and enhance governance efficiency in India. 

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024