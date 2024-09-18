UN Chief's Outrage Over Sudanese Conflict
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed profound frustration with the leaders of Sudan's warring factions, criticizing their blatant disregard for consequences and highlighting a troubling global trend of impunity.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep frustration on Wednesday with the leaders of the warring parties in Sudan.
"I'm deeply frustrated, deeply frustrated with the fact that the present situation is such that the two parties feel that they can do whatever they want, that nothing will happen to them. And this is the situation of impunity that, unfortunately, we see in other parts of the world," he told reporters.
