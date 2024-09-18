Governor Beshear Bans Conversion Therapy for Minors in Kentucky

Democratic Governor Andy Beshear has issued an executive order banning the use of conversion therapy on minors in Kentucky, describing it as a vital measure to protect children from a practice widely condemned by medical experts.

Beshear's move comes after repeated legislative efforts to pass a ban were blocked in the Republican-majority state legislature. The executive order, signed during a statehouse ceremony attended by LGBTQ+ rights activists, also prohibits the use of state or federal funds for such practices.

Conversion therapy, criticized for its harmful effects including increased rates of suicide and depression, has no scientific or medical grounding. At least 23 states and the District of Columbia have similar bans. Activists lauded Beshear's decision, with Chris Hartman of the Fairness Campaign calling it a bold step in protecting Kentucky's LGBTQ youth.

