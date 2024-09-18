Zelenskiy's Critical Address at U.N. Security Council
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will address the U.N. Security Council regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine during the annual U.N. General Assembly in New York. Despite overwhelming condemnation, the Security Council remains deadlocked due to Russia's veto power. Zelenskiy is also set to present a 'victory plan' to President Biden.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to address the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday about Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, according to Slovenia's U.N. mission, which holds the rotating presidency of the 15-member council for September.
The high-stakes meeting coincides with the annual gathering of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly in New York. Russia's invasion of Ukraine, launched in February 2022, was overwhelmingly condemned by the 193-member General Assembly, which demanded an immediate troop withdrawal. However, the Security Council has remained deadlocked due to Russia's power to veto any actions.
Zelenskiy's trip to the United States, which includes presenting a 'victory plan' to President Joe Biden, comes at a crucial moment in the conflict. Despite Ukrainian forces launching a surprise incursion into Russia's Kursk region last month, Russian troops continue to advance in eastern Ukraine. The U.N. Security Council meeting was requested by the United States, Britain, France, Japan, South Korea, and Malta, according to diplomatic sources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Manipur Faces Drone Warfare: High-Level Probe Launched
Warming Ties: North Korean Beer Set to Enter Russian Market
Historic MCD Ward Committee Polls Kick-off Amid Heavy Security
Security Tightened Amidst Tensions at MCD Ward Committee Polls
IYDF and Wish-Box Event Host Heartwarming Charity Event at Emmanuel Orphanage