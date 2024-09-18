Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

U.S. central bankers are now expecting to reduce interest rates to a range of 4.25%-4.50% by year-end, a more significant cut than previously anticipated in June. This adjustment comes as inflation trends toward their 2% target and unemployment increases.

The Federal Reserve's projections, released post the Sept. 17-18 meeting, suggest quarter-point rate cuts at each of the last two meetings this year. By the end of 2025, the policy rate is expected to be 3.4%, indicating further cuts next year. Rates are projected to stabilize at 2.9% by 2026 and 2027.

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman expressed dissent, advocating for a smaller cut. Projections show differing views among policymakers on the necessity and extent of rate cuts, reflecting a range of opinions within the Federal Reserve.

