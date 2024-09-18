Left Menu

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

U.S. central bankers foresee lowering interest rates to 4.25%-4.50% by year-end due to inflation nearing a 2% goal and rising unemployment. Projections by the Federal Reserve suggest multiple rate cuts through 2025, signaling an easing monetary policy. Dissent exists among policymakers regarding the extent of rate cuts needed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-09-2024 23:34 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 23:34 IST
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. central bankers are now expecting to reduce interest rates to a range of 4.25%-4.50% by year-end, a more significant cut than previously anticipated in June. This adjustment comes as inflation trends toward their 2% target and unemployment increases.

The Federal Reserve's projections, released post the Sept. 17-18 meeting, suggest quarter-point rate cuts at each of the last two meetings this year. By the end of 2025, the policy rate is expected to be 3.4%, indicating further cuts next year. Rates are projected to stabilize at 2.9% by 2026 and 2027.

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman expressed dissent, advocating for a smaller cut. Projections show differing views among policymakers on the necessity and extent of rate cuts, reflecting a range of opinions within the Federal Reserve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024