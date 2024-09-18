Netanyahu Pledges to Return Evacuated Residents Amid Rising Border Tensions
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to return residents evacuated from northern border areas as tensions with Hezbollah escalate. While not mentioning a specific operation, security sources indicate Israel's Mossad is responsible for recent attacks on Hezbollah's communication devices. This has heightened fears of a broader regional conflict.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged on Wednesday to bring tens of thousands of evacuated residents back to their homes as tensions with the Iranian-backed Hezbollah movement in Lebanon intensify.
Despite avoiding direct mention of a specific operation, Netanyahu's brief video statement was followed by Israeli security sources claiming Mossad's responsibility for recent attacks on Hezbollah's communication devices, which have killed over 20 people and injured thousands.
In addition, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant confirmed the deployment of more forces to the northern border, and Israeli sources revealed the movement of the 98th Division to the north, indicating a shift in military focus.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Netanyahu
- Hezbollah
- Israel
- evacuation
- conflict
- tensions
- border
- residents
- Mossad
- operations
ALSO READ
Russia Escalates Attacks on Kyiv and Lviv Amid Heightened Tensions
Russia Alters Nuclear Doctrine Amid Western Tensions
US Urges Swift Finalization of Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal Amid Growing Tensions
US Backs UK Decision on Arms Licenses Suspension to Israel Amid Gaza Conflict
Security Tightened Amidst Tensions at MCD Ward Committee Polls