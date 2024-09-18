Netanyahu Pledges to Return Evacuated Residents Amid Rising Border Tensions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged on Wednesday to bring tens of thousands of evacuated residents back to their homes as tensions with the Iranian-backed Hezbollah movement in Lebanon intensify.

Despite avoiding direct mention of a specific operation, Netanyahu's brief video statement was followed by Israeli security sources claiming Mossad's responsibility for recent attacks on Hezbollah's communication devices, which have killed over 20 people and injured thousands.

In addition, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant confirmed the deployment of more forces to the northern border, and Israeli sources revealed the movement of the 98th Division to the north, indicating a shift in military focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)