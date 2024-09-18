Left Menu

Netanyahu Pledges to Return Evacuated Residents Amid Rising Border Tensions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to return residents evacuated from northern border areas as tensions with Hezbollah escalate. While not mentioning a specific operation, security sources indicate Israel's Mossad is responsible for recent attacks on Hezbollah's communication devices. This has heightened fears of a broader regional conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 23:48 IST
Netanyahu Pledges to Return Evacuated Residents Amid Rising Border Tensions
Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged on Wednesday to bring tens of thousands of evacuated residents back to their homes as tensions with the Iranian-backed Hezbollah movement in Lebanon intensify.

Despite avoiding direct mention of a specific operation, Netanyahu's brief video statement was followed by Israeli security sources claiming Mossad's responsibility for recent attacks on Hezbollah's communication devices, which have killed over 20 people and injured thousands.

In addition, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant confirmed the deployment of more forces to the northern border, and Israeli sources revealed the movement of the 98th Division to the north, indicating a shift in military focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024