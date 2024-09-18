Bahrain's Central Bank Slashes Overnight Deposit Rate
The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) has reduced its overnight deposit rate by 50 basis points to 5.50%, following a similar move by the Federal Reserve. The decision aims to maintain monetary and financial stability in Bahrain amidst global financial market changes.
In a statement, the CBB explained that the decision is a measure to maintain monetary and financial stability in the Kingdom of Bahrain, considering recent developments in global financial markets.
This rate cut aims to align Bahrain's financial policies with global trends, ensuring better stability and economic resilience.
