Left Menu

RBI's Key Monetary Policy Review Amid Global Tariff Turmoil

The RBI, led by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, prepares to announce its first bi-monthly monetary policy amid expectations of a 25 basis points cut to the repo rate. This decision coincides with new US tariffs on India, affecting global trade dynamics and urging India to stimulate domestic demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:43 IST
RBI's Key Monetary Policy Review Amid Global Tariff Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra is set to announce the central bank's first bi-monthly monetary policy, with financial markets anticipating a 25 basis points reduction in the repo rate. The Monetary Policy Committee, chaired by Malhotra, has been deliberating possible credit policy revisions amid global economic pressures.

In a backdrop marked by US President Trump's announcement of a 26% reciprocal tariff on India, experts predict that the RBI will further slash the rate to foster domestic growth. February saw the committee cut rates by 25 basis points, and expectations run high for a follow-up cut on April 9.

Analysts from firms such as HSBC Global Research and Goldman Sachs forecast additional rate cuts throughout the year, noting that subdued domestic activity, stable inflation, and lower crude prices have created favorable conditions for monetary easing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025