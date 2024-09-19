Left Menu

India's Multilateral Engagement: A Pathway for the Global South

A UN envoy praises India's approach to multilateral engagement for its mutual respect and solidarity, emphasizing its importance to the Global South. The discussion was part of the upcoming UN Summit of the Future. The Summit aims to adopt the Pact of the Future, focusing on actionable commitments and significant reforms.

Updated: 19-09-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 09:20 IST
India's multilateral engagement, rooted in mutual respect and solidarity, is pivotal to the Global South, a leading UN envoy stated, reinforcing the country's emerging leadership role.

As the world gears up for the UN Summit of the Future, India’s approach is seen as a model for modern multilateralism. Permanent Representative of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to the UN, Ambassador Inga Rhonda King, expressed confidence in India's role in shaping global governance.

During an online conference, King highlighted India’s contributions, such as the expansion of the G20 to include the African Union and its vaccine diplomacy during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Summit aims to solidify these principles in the Pact of the Future, though the challenge remains ensuring these commitments translate into real change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

