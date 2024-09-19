Left Menu

Russian Strikes Claim Life in Zaporizhzhia

An elderly woman was killed and two other women were injured following Russian strikes in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, as reported by Governor Ivan Fedorov. The region endured 161 attacks over 24 hours, causing damage to infrastructure and residential buildings.

Updated: 19-09-2024 10:07 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 10:07 IST
An elderly woman has been killed and two other women were injured as a result of Russian strikes in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, announced Governor Ivan Fedorov on Thursday.

According to Fedorov, Russian forces launched 161 attacks over the past 24 hours, severely damaging both infrastructure facilities and residential buildings.

The information, disclosed via the Telegram messaging app, highlights the ongoing conflict's impact on civilians and infrastructure in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

