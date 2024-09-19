Russian Strikes Claim Life in Zaporizhzhia

An elderly woman has been killed and two other women were injured as a result of Russian strikes in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, announced Governor Ivan Fedorov on Thursday.

According to Fedorov, Russian forces launched 161 attacks over the past 24 hours, severely damaging both infrastructure facilities and residential buildings.

The information, disclosed via the Telegram messaging app, highlights the ongoing conflict's impact on civilians and infrastructure in the region.

