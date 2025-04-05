Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Odisha: Elderly Woman Killed in Home Robbery

An elderly woman, Kausalya Pati, was killed and her daughter injured in a home robbery by miscreants in Jajpur district, Odisha. The incident occurred when two men attempted to rob their home, leading to a fatal attack. Police have launched an investigation and detained suspects.

Updated: 05-04-2025 20:52 IST
An elderly woman was killed during a tragic home invasion in Odisha's Jajpur district, according to police reports on Saturday. The victim, Kausalya Pati, 77, was attacked along with her daughter, Mamata Pati, 55, who sustained serious injuries.

The incident unfolded at Tigiria village under Balichandrapur police limits on Friday night, when two unidentified men entered their house with the intent to rob. The women, both asleep at the time, awoke to the commotion and attempted resistance, leading the intruders to attack with a sharp weapon.

Neighbours responded to the noise and rushed the injured to Badachana Community Health Centre where Kausalya was declared dead upon arrival. Balichandrapur police have launched an investigation and are interrogating two detained suspects in connection with the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

