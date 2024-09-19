Govt Boosts Police Presence with Additional Officers and Gang Disruption Units

In a significant move to enhance public safety, the Coalition Government has announced an increase in police presence across the country, with the deployment of an additional 70 officers to Community Beat Teams in towns and regional centers. This new allocation adds to the existing 160 beat officers already active in Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch's central business districts (CBDs) since July.

Alongside this increase, 72 staff members will be assigned to frontline Gang Disruption Units in regions most affected by gang activity, with an additional five staff allocated to the National Gang Unit. This strategic staffing aims to bolster police efforts in combating organized crime and enhancing community safety.

“I am thrilled with today’s announcement,” said Police Minister Mr. Mitchell. “We’ve already witnessed the positive impact of heightened police visibility in our urban centers. Our beat officers not only engage with the public and local retailers but also create a deterrent against crime—exactly what Kiwis expect and deserve.”

The expansion of community beat teams into rural areas aims to provide a reassuring and responsive policing presence, enhancing safety for residents and business owners alike. “This initiative ensures that no matter where you are in the country, there’s a strong police presence to protect and support the community,” Mr. Mitchell added.

Ms. Costello, a prominent figure in the Coalition Government, emphasized that this initiative exemplifies the tangible benefits of the government's commitment to deploying an additional 500 frontline police officers over the next two years. “This investment not only extends the capabilities of the police force but also reassures New Zealanders that their safety is a top priority.”

The announcement also outlines the staffing allocations for the newly established district Gang Disruption Units, formed to address areas with heightened gang activity. These units will leverage new legislative tools aimed at curbing the negative impacts of gang-related crime.

“The establishment of these dedicated teams is a crucial step in maximizing our resources and implementing new laws designed to tackle the issues gangs cause in our communities,” Mr. Mitchell said. “This Government is serious about restoring law and order, providing police with the necessary resources and tools to combat gangs effectively, disrupt criminal activities, and ensure that all Kiwis can feel safe in their daily lives.”

With these efforts, the Coalition Government aims to foster a safer environment, allowing New Zealanders to live without the fear of crime and to maintain the integrity of their communities.