Two Killed in New Caledonia Amid Voting Reform Unrest

Two men were killed in New Caledonia during a police operation amid ongoing unrest between indigenous Kanaks and French loyalists. The incident raises the death toll to 13 in a crisis triggered by a controversial voting reform suspended in June. The pro-independence FLNKS confirmed the men were Kanaks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 13:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A police operation in New Caledonia resulted in the deaths of two men amid escalating tensions between indigenous Kanaks and French loyalists, according to the Noumea prosecutor's office.

The latest incident brings the death toll to 13 since a controversial voting reform was suspended in June. The altercation occurred in Saint Louis, a key area for the independence movement, as police conducted searches for suspects involved in armed robbery and attacks on security forces.

The police statement indicated that a gendarme opened fire after facing threats from armed individuals, resulting in two fatalities, whom the pro-independence FLNKS identified as Kanaks. The reform, which Kanaks fear would dilute their voting power, was suspended by President Emmanuel Macron in June, yet violence continues in the nickel-rich territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

