Left Menu

Taiwan Tensions: China Stages Military Drills Amid Escalating Independence Row

China has initiated large-scale military drills around Taiwan, featuring an aircraft carrier battle group and multi-subject exercises. This move comes as a warning against Taiwan's pro-independence stance. Taiwan monitors the drills closely, as tensions rise with frequent Chinese naval incursions and threats of potential conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 01-04-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 16:38 IST
Taiwan Tensions: China Stages Military Drills Amid Escalating Independence Row
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

In a show of military might, China launched extensive drills around Taiwan, deploying an aircraft carrier battle group. The exercises target Taiwan's pro-independence stance, serving as a stern warning. The drills, announced without prior notice, involve coordinated efforts from China's navy, air, and ground forces.

Taiwan responded by tracking Chinese naval activities, reporting that 19 vessels operated near its territory within 24 hours. Tensions have surged, as China ramps up its military presence and Taiwan braces for potential conflict. China's provocative maneuvers have drawn strong condemnation from Taipei, citing threats to regional stability.

The international community watches cautiously, noting the potential for a broader conflict involving allied nations like the US. Meanwhile, the Philippines has alerted its military to prepare for possible evacuations of its nationals from Taiwan, should hostilities escalate. China's drills underscore the delicate balance of power in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025