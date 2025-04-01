Taiwan Tensions: China Stages Military Drills Amid Escalating Independence Row

In a show of military might, China launched extensive drills around Taiwan, deploying an aircraft carrier battle group. The exercises target Taiwan's pro-independence stance, serving as a stern warning. The drills, announced without prior notice, involve coordinated efforts from China's navy, air, and ground forces.

Taiwan responded by tracking Chinese naval activities, reporting that 19 vessels operated near its territory within 24 hours. Tensions have surged, as China ramps up its military presence and Taiwan braces for potential conflict. China's provocative maneuvers have drawn strong condemnation from Taipei, citing threats to regional stability.

The international community watches cautiously, noting the potential for a broader conflict involving allied nations like the US. Meanwhile, the Philippines has alerted its military to prepare for possible evacuations of its nationals from Taiwan, should hostilities escalate. China's drills underscore the delicate balance of power in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)