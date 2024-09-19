Maharashtra Police Nab Two for Alleged Murder Over Affair in Pune

Maharashtra's Thane district police have apprehended two individuals accused of murdering a man in Pune, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

Pravin Mahato, a nursery worker, was reportedly killed on Monday with a blade by Raju Kumar Nathuni Prasad Singh and Dhiraj Kumar Ramod Singh. The suspects alleged that Mahato was involved in an illicit relationship with the wife of Raju Kumar.

Following the heinous act in Pune's Hinjawadi area, the suspects fled the scene but were captured on Wednesday near Kalyan railway station. The Thane police, aiding their Pune counterparts, managed the successful apprehension. The suspects were handed over to Hinjawadi police for further probes.

(With inputs from agencies.)