Left Menu

M.L. Khattar Urges CPSUs to Lead Cleanliness Transformation under Swachhata Hi Seva 2024

The SHS 2024 campaign has seen overwhelming participation from citizens, state governments, central ministries, NGOs, CPSUs, and various organizations nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 18:57 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 18:57 IST
M.L. Khattar Urges CPSUs to Lead Cleanliness Transformation under Swachhata Hi Seva 2024
The Union Minister highlighted the significant role CPSUs can play in supporting the cleanliness campaign through manpower, machinery, and green initiatives, such as plantation drives. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the national rollout of the Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2024 campaign on September 17, 2024, led by Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri M.L. Khattar, convened a high-level meeting with the leadership of Central Public Sector Units (CPSUs) to discuss the adoption and transformation of Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs).

The SHS 2024 campaign has seen overwhelming participation from citizens, state governments, central ministries, NGOs, CPSUs, and various organizations nationwide. This collective effort has resulted in the remarkable identification of over 5 lakh CTUs across India, emphasizing the pivotal role these units play in achieving the goals of the initiative. Cleanliness activities are already underway in many regions, with some locations witnessing a complete transformation in just a single day.

Shri M.L. Khattar’s meeting, which included nearly 45 CPSUs such as DMRC, NRCTC, RailTel, RITES, IRCTC, Airports Authority of India, NTPC, Power Grid, BSNL, Power Finance Corporation, HUDCO, and NBCC, was aimed at encouraging these organizations to adopt CTUs and take the lead in tackling neglected areas that require cleanliness and rejuvenation. Nodal officers from central ministries and senior officials were also present to coordinate efforts.

The Union Minister highlighted the significant role CPSUs can play in supporting the cleanliness campaign through manpower, machinery, and green initiatives, such as plantation drives. CPSUs were also encouraged to participate in various programs, including Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs, Swachh Bharat Cultural Festivals, Swachh Food Streets, and the installation of waste-to-art projects. These efforts would not only clean and beautify the designated areas but also contribute to the broader mission of making India cleaner and greener.

During the interactive open house discussion on SHS 2024, Shri M.L. Khattar emphasized that the work on CTUs must extend beyond the campaign and be sustained in the future. He urged CPSUs to prioritize waste-to-wealth initiatives to ensure effective waste management, transformation, and beautification of identified spots. This long-term approach is essential for maintaining cleanliness and fostering environmental sustainability across the country.

The Swachhata Hi Seva campaign continues to build momentum, with CPSUs expected to play a central role in its ongoing success, contributing significantly to transforming India into a cleaner, more beautiful nation.

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024