Tensions Escalate: Israel-Lebanon Conflict Intensifies with Assassination Plots and Explosive Attacks

Israel bombed southern Lebanon on Thursday, announcing that it had thwarted an Iranian-led assassination plot. This comes in the wake of explosions affecting Hezbollah radios and booby-trapped pagers, escalating tensions towards a potential war.

Mustafa Sibal reflected growing public anxiety by abandoning his mobile phone and lamenting the perilous situation. Beirut's residents heard Israeli jets breaking the sound barrier, a menacing sound that has become unnervingly common.

Hezbollah's al-Manar TV and a security source confirmed airstrikes near the border, with the death toll from attacks on Hezbollah radios reaching 20. Pagers exploded earlier, killing 12 and injuring 3,000. Lebanese PM Najib Mikati has called on the UN to intervene against Israel's actions, which Israeli security sources attribute to Mossad's efforts against Iranian-backed groups.

