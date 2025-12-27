Left Menu

Myanmar's Election: A Tense Campaign Amidst a Nation in Conflict

Myanmar is preparing for a general election amidst ongoing civil war and humanitarian crises. The elections, criticized by international bodies as a means for the military junta to solidify its power, are marked by a noticeable lack of traditional campaign energy. Citizens express fear and skepticism about voting safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 08:48 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 08:48 IST
Myanmar's Election: A Tense Campaign Amidst a Nation in Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Myanmar is set to hold general elections this weekend amidst a backdrop of civil unrest and humanitarian challenges. The campaign atmosphere lacks the fervor of past elections, with significant international criticism labeling the process a strategy for the ruling military junta to retain power.

In major cities like Yangon and Mandalay, residents report a subdued campaign effort compared to previous polls, dominated mainly by military-aligned parties. Concerns over safety have led many candidates to avoid traditional campaigning, limiting visibility to campaign signboards and guarded rallies.

Despite calls to abstain from voting by opposition groups, fear of potential repercussions compels some citizens to participate. The United Nations and human rights organizations have highlighted the elections' environment of intimidation and violence, refuting the government's claims of a coercion-free polling process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jharkhand's Silver Jubilee: A Year of Milestones and Memories

Jharkhand's Silver Jubilee: A Year of Milestones and Memories

 India
2
Tumultuous 2025: Punjab's Struggles and Triumphs

Tumultuous 2025: Punjab's Struggles and Triumphs

 India
3
Una Schools Adapt to Cold: Revised Winter Hours

Una Schools Adapt to Cold: Revised Winter Hours

 India
4
A Year of Chaos and Triumph in Indian Boxing: Champions Emerge Amid Turbulence

A Year of Chaos and Triumph in Indian Boxing: Champions Emerge Amid Turbulen...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025