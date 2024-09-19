Court Acquits Four Accused In Dowry Cruelty Case

In a landmark judgment, a Delhi court has acquitted a husband and his three in-laws of charges related to dowry cruelty due to lack of evidence and non-cooperation from the complainant.

The court observed that the Delhi Police investigation failed to produce substantial evidence to support the allegations.

The charges were framed under IPC sections 498A and 406, but remained unestablished as the complainant and key witnesses did not testify despite several opportunities, leading to the acquittal.

(With inputs from agencies.)