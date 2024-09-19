Court Acquits Four Accused In Dowry Cruelty Case
A Delhi court has acquitted a husband and his three in-laws of dowry cruelty charges due to the complainant's non-cooperation and lack of incriminating evidence from the investigation. The allegations remained unestablished as neither the complainant nor other witnesses appeared in court despite multiple opportunities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 16:56 IST
- Country:
- India
In a landmark judgment, a Delhi court has acquitted a husband and his three in-laws of charges related to dowry cruelty due to lack of evidence and non-cooperation from the complainant.
The court observed that the Delhi Police investigation failed to produce substantial evidence to support the allegations.
The charges were framed under IPC sections 498A and 406, but remained unestablished as the complainant and key witnesses did not testify despite several opportunities, leading to the acquittal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement