Bitter Business Battle: Arrest in Wildberries Shootout

Vladislav Bakalchuk, estranged husband of Russia's richest woman, was arrested on Thursday after a deadly shootout at Wildberries' Moscow office. The shootout, which killed two and injured seven, stems from a fierce dispute over the company's future. Amid accusations and a recent merger, tensions reached a violent crescendo.

  • Country:
  • Russia

Vladislav Bakalchuk, estranged husband of Russia's wealthiest woman, faced arrest and murder charges following a lethal shootout at the Moscow office of Wildberries, Russia's largest online retailer, on Thursday. The incident resulted in two fatalities and seven injuries, including police officers, amidst escalating tensions over the company's future.

The couple, in the midst of a divorce and public dispute, found themselves at the center of the chaos. The conflict traces back to a proposed merger between Wildberries and Russ Group, a move that both parties have vehemently opposed. Vladislav alleges he visited for a planned meeting, while Tatyana contends he attempted to seize the Wildberries office, sparking the violence.

Vladislav's legal team decried the charges, labeling them a gross violation of rights. The merger, perceived by some as an asset grab, has only deepened the rift. As the Kremlin observes, President Vladimir Putin has endorsed the merger but refrained from involvement. Tatyana's emotional plea highlights the personal toll of this corporate strife, reminiscent of the bloody business feuds of the 1990s.

(With inputs from agencies.)

