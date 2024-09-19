Madras High Court Orders Compensation for Victims of Fake NCC Camp Abuse
The Madras High Court has ordered the Tamil Nadu government to compensate two girls with Rs 5 lakh each and 21 other girls with Rs 1 lakh each, all victims of sexual abuse at a fake NCC camp. The compensation will be deposited in Mahila Court Krishnagiri, and the government may recover the amount from the school management.
The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Tamil Nadu government to compensate two victim girls with Rs 5 lakh each and 21 other girls with Rs 1 lakh each, following their alleged sexual abuse at a fake NCC camp in Krishnagiri district.
Acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice P B Balaji issued the directive in response to a PIL by Advocate A P Suryaprakasam, who advocates for transferring the investigation to the CBI.
The government is to deposit the compensation in Mahila Court, with victims' families able to file for claims, while the government may recover the amount from the school management. The bench also noted that significant progress has been made in the investigation.
