AIADMK and BJP Forge Ahead to Unseat DMK in Tamil Nadu's 2026 Assembly Polls

The AIADMK and BJP in Tamil Nadu have commenced preliminary discussions in preparation for the 2026 Assembly elections. BJP leader Piyush Goyal and AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami are strategizing to counter the DMK government. The talks focus on political collaboration, avoiding seat-sharing discussions for now.

Updated: 23-12-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 20:57 IST
  • India

In preparation for Tamil Nadu's 2026 Assembly elections, the AIADMK and BJP have started preliminary discussions. On Tuesday, BJP leader Piyush Goyal met with AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami to strategize against the ruling DMK party.

According to Goyal, the talks focused on reinforcing their alliance to challenge the DMK, which they accuse of corruption and poor governance. Both parties are united under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, aiming for a comprehensive victory in the upcoming polls.

Goyal dismissed seat-sharing as a topic of discussion, emphasizing the political groundwork necessary for the electoral battle ahead. AIADMK's Palaniswami expressed confidence in their alliance's ability to meet the people's aspirations for progress and good governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

