Drug Bust Unveils Network Involving Rogue Fruit Agents

A man named Mudasir Ahmed Mochi was arrested near Kharapathar with 466.38 grams of adulterated heroin. The arrest reveals ties to Shahi Mahatma, a major drug racket kingpin operating in multiple states. Authorities have intensified efforts to apprehend Mahatma and dismantle the drug network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 19-09-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 20:23 IST
A significant drug bust has been reported near the Kharapathar area, where police arrested a man with over 400 grams of adulterated heroin, identified as Mudasir Ahmed Mochi from Bhatpura village in Kupwara district, Jammu and Kashmir, according to local authorities.

The arrest has unveiled his connection to Shahi Mahatma, an agent dealing in fruits who runs an extensive drug business in the Rohru area. The police intercepted Mochi's vehicle and recovered 466.38 grams of chitta, which he was about to deliver to Mahatma, the alleged kingpin. A team has been dispatched to arrest Mahatma, said SP Shimla Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi.

Mahatma is suspected to helm an interstate drug racket affecting Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh. This year alone, Shimla police have arrested 356 people in connection with 180 NDPS cases, with an increased focus on out-of-state offenders.

