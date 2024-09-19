Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Blames DVC for 'Man-Made' Floods

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) of causing man-made floods by releasing water from its dams. Highlighting the Centre's failure to dredge DVC dams, she claimed a conspiracy against West Bengal and announced severing ties with DVC. Banerjee also mentioned that the state would provide relief materials and build houses for affected people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-09-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 20:30 IST
Mamata Banerjee Blames DVC for 'Man-Made' Floods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday held the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) responsible for the 'man-made' floods in the state due to the unrestrained release of water from its dams. Banerjee, who visited affected districts, including Panskura and Udaynarayanpur, stated that her government would sever all ties with DVC.

She accused the Centre of failing to conduct necessary dredging at DVC dams, which led to decreased water storage capacity and subsequent flooding in several West Bengal districts. Banerjee cited a conspiracy against the state, adding that she had repeatedly asked the DVC chairman to limit water release.

Banerjee announced that the state would shut down the border with Jharkhand for three days and claimed the Centre withheld funds crucial for flood prevention efforts. Despite multiple appeals to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she asserted that no effective measures were taken by the Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024