Mamata Banerjee Blames DVC for 'Man-Made' Floods
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) of causing man-made floods by releasing water from its dams. Highlighting the Centre's failure to dredge DVC dams, she claimed a conspiracy against West Bengal and announced severing ties with DVC. Banerjee also mentioned that the state would provide relief materials and build houses for affected people.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday held the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) responsible for the 'man-made' floods in the state due to the unrestrained release of water from its dams. Banerjee, who visited affected districts, including Panskura and Udaynarayanpur, stated that her government would sever all ties with DVC.
She accused the Centre of failing to conduct necessary dredging at DVC dams, which led to decreased water storage capacity and subsequent flooding in several West Bengal districts. Banerjee cited a conspiracy against the state, adding that she had repeatedly asked the DVC chairman to limit water release.
Banerjee announced that the state would shut down the border with Jharkhand for three days and claimed the Centre withheld funds crucial for flood prevention efforts. Despite multiple appeals to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she asserted that no effective measures were taken by the Centre.

