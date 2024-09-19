Rising Tensions: Deadly Israeli Attacks on Hezbollah Shake Lebanon

In a significant escalation, Israeli strikes on Hezbollah's communication devices have resulted in 37 deaths and injuries to around 3,000 people. Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, condemned the attacks, labeling them as unprecedented and beyond all moral bounds.

The Lebanese population has been left in fear, abandoning electronic devices to avoid potential dangers, while the Lebanese army has begun controlled blasts to neutralize suspicious devices. As the Israeli military operations continue, tensions in the region are on the rise.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has called on the United Nations Security Council to condemn what he has termed Israel's 'technological war.' The ongoing violence has also led to massive evacuations on both sides of the border, perpetuating a cycle of regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)