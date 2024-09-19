Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Deadly Israeli Attacks on Hezbollah Shake Lebanon

Recent Israeli attacks on Hezbollah's communication devices in Lebanon have led to significant casualties and destruction. Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, has condemned these actions as war crimes. The strikes have heightened fears of an all-out war as both sides continue to exchange fire. Lebanon has accused Israel of escalating tensions.

Updated: 19-09-2024 20:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation, Israeli strikes on Hezbollah's communication devices have resulted in 37 deaths and injuries to around 3,000 people. Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, condemned the attacks, labeling them as unprecedented and beyond all moral bounds.

The Lebanese population has been left in fear, abandoning electronic devices to avoid potential dangers, while the Lebanese army has begun controlled blasts to neutralize suspicious devices. As the Israeli military operations continue, tensions in the region are on the rise.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has called on the United Nations Security Council to condemn what he has termed Israel's 'technological war.' The ongoing violence has also led to massive evacuations on both sides of the border, perpetuating a cycle of regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

