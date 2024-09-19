Central Vigilance Commission to Probe Alleged Corruption in Delhi Jal Board

The Central Vigilance Commission has acknowledged a complaint concerning alleged corruption in the Delhi Jal Board, according to Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta.

Gupta stated that the CVC has instructed Delhi's chief vigilance officer to conduct an in-depth investigation into the matter. Earlier this month, Gupta wrote to the CVC, seeking a probe into financial irregularities within the Delhi Jal Board under the AAP government.

In his letter, Gupta claimed that no records of the Rs 28,400 crore allocated to the board since 2015, when the AAP came to power, were available due to the absence of balance sheets. He also alleged that the balance sheets were not maintained to avoid a CAG audit. The AAP responded, asserting their government is diligent and honest, accusing the BJP of politically motivated actions ahead of upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)