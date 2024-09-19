Father-Son Duo Acquitted of Rioting Charges in 2020 Delhi Communal Riots Case
A Delhi court acquitted Mitthan Singh and his son Jony of rioting, theft, and arson charges related to the 2020 northeast Delhi communal riots. The court found police witness statements unreliable, noting a possible predisposition against the accused. Witnesses, including complainants, denied seeing the duo among rioters.
A court here on Thursday acquitted a father-son duo from rioting, theft and arson charges, citing inconsistencies in police witness statements that identified them several days after the incident while they were in custody for another case.
The court, dealing with the 2020 northeast Delhi communal riots case, found the statements potentially biased. Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala adjudicated the case against Mitthan Singh and his son Jony, who were allegedly part of a mob involved in torching homes and vandalism in Khajuri Khas on February 25, 2020.
Public witnesses, including the four complainants, denied the duo's involvement, while the court flagged contradictions in the testimonies of constables Pradeep Kumar and Kalik Tomar. These inconsistencies raised doubts about their credibility, leading to the acquittal of the accused.
