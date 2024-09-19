Punjab Gram Panchayat Elections Scheduled by October 20

Punjab will hold elections for over 13,000 gram panchayats by October 20, according to a notification from the state rural development and panchayats department. The elections are being conducted under the Punjab Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which aims to remove political party symbols from 'sarpanch' and 'panch' elections.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann emphasized that this move would eliminate groupism in villages and promote holistic rural development. Last month, the Punjab State Election Commission announced it was making necessary logistical preparations for the elections.

Previously, the state government had dissolved all 13,241 gram panchayats in August last year and had to withdraw the notification after a legal challenge by the Shiromani Akali Dal. The government suspended two senior IAS officers due to a flawed decision on the dissolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)