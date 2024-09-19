Left Menu

Punjab Gram Panchayat Elections Scheduled by October 20

The elections for over 13,000 gram panchayats in Punjab will be held by October 20 as per a notification by the state rural development and panchayats. This follows the Punjab Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aimed at non-political party-based elections for 'sarpanch' and 'panch'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-09-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 23:19 IST
Punjab Gram Panchayat Elections Scheduled by October 20
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab will hold elections for over 13,000 gram panchayats by October 20, according to a notification from the state rural development and panchayats department. The elections are being conducted under the Punjab Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which aims to remove political party symbols from 'sarpanch' and 'panch' elections.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann emphasized that this move would eliminate groupism in villages and promote holistic rural development. Last month, the Punjab State Election Commission announced it was making necessary logistical preparations for the elections.

Previously, the state government had dissolved all 13,241 gram panchayats in August last year and had to withdraw the notification after a legal challenge by the Shiromani Akali Dal. The government suspended two senior IAS officers due to a flawed decision on the dissolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024