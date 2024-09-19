Left Menu

Election Commission Reviews Poll Preparations in Haryana

Senior officials from the Election Commission of India held a meeting with Haryana officers to review election preparations. The team emphasized ensuring free and fair elections, setting up Voter Facilitation Booths, and enhancing security and surveillance. They expressed satisfaction with the central forces' deployment and stressed improving voter turnout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-09-2024 23:59 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 23:59 IST
Election Commission Reviews Poll Preparations in Haryana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Senior officials from the Election Commission of India convened a crucial meeting with Haryana officers on Thursday to scrutinize election preparations. The discussion focused on measures to ensure free and fair elections, with directives to equip polling stations with essential facilities and establish Voter Facilitation Booths.

The review covered various districts and emphasized the need for high-resolution webcasting from polling stations for effective surveillance while maintaining voter secrecy. Security arrangements, including the deployment of central forces and coordination with neighboring state police, were also highlighted.

In consultation with enforcement agencies, the team noted a need for improved strategies regarding seizures compared to previous elections. Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal announced the setup of a centralized postal ballot collection center in Karnal. The meeting concluded with Deputy Election Commissioner Hirdesh Kumar reiterating the importance of maximizing voter turnout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024