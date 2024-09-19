Election Commission Reviews Poll Preparations in Haryana

Senior officials from the Election Commission of India convened a crucial meeting with Haryana officers on Thursday to scrutinize election preparations. The discussion focused on measures to ensure free and fair elections, with directives to equip polling stations with essential facilities and establish Voter Facilitation Booths.

The review covered various districts and emphasized the need for high-resolution webcasting from polling stations for effective surveillance while maintaining voter secrecy. Security arrangements, including the deployment of central forces and coordination with neighboring state police, were also highlighted.

In consultation with enforcement agencies, the team noted a need for improved strategies regarding seizures compared to previous elections. Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal announced the setup of a centralized postal ballot collection center in Karnal. The meeting concluded with Deputy Election Commissioner Hirdesh Kumar reiterating the importance of maximizing voter turnout.

(With inputs from agencies.)