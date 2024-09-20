Zelenskiy Reports Reduction in Russian Assault Potential in Donetsk

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Thursday that Ukrainian forces have successfully reduced the Russian troops' ability to launch attacks in the Donetsk region. This development marks a significant milestone in the more than 2 1/2-year-old war.

During his nightly video address, Zelenskiy praised the Ukrainian military for their efforts in maintaining the resilience of their battle brigades. He emphasized that the Defence Forces have managed to weaken the occupiers' assault potential in the Donetsk region. However, he warned that the situation remains critically difficult, with intense daily battles ongoing near Pokrovsk and Kurakhove.

Zelenskiy also highlighted the success of Ukraine's operation in southern Russia's Kursk region, which commenced last month. This operation compelled the Russian military to redirect resources away from the eastern front. Additionally, the capture of Russian troops has bolstered Ukraine's 'exchange fund' of prisoners of war, providing leverage for future exchanges with Moscow.

The president revealed that one person was killed in a Russian attack on an elderly people's residence in the northern Sumy region, an area frequently targeted by Russian assaults.

