Left Menu

Zelenskiy Reports Reduction in Russian Assault Potential in Donetsk

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that Ukrainian forces have diminished the assault potential of Russian troops in Donetsk region. He highlighted the resilience of Ukrainian battle brigades and noted significant operations that diverted Russian troops. The situation remains critically difficult, with intense battles ongoing near Pokrovsk and Kurakhove.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 00:08 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 00:08 IST
Zelenskiy Reports Reduction in Russian Assault Potential in Donetsk

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Thursday that Ukrainian forces have successfully reduced the Russian troops' ability to launch attacks in the Donetsk region. This development marks a significant milestone in the more than 2 1/2-year-old war.

During his nightly video address, Zelenskiy praised the Ukrainian military for their efforts in maintaining the resilience of their battle brigades. He emphasized that the Defence Forces have managed to weaken the occupiers' assault potential in the Donetsk region. However, he warned that the situation remains critically difficult, with intense daily battles ongoing near Pokrovsk and Kurakhove.

Zelenskiy also highlighted the success of Ukraine's operation in southern Russia's Kursk region, which commenced last month. This operation compelled the Russian military to redirect resources away from the eastern front. Additionally, the capture of Russian troops has bolstered Ukraine's 'exchange fund' of prisoners of war, providing leverage for future exchanges with Moscow.

The president revealed that one person was killed in a Russian attack on an elderly people's residence in the northern Sumy region, an area frequently targeted by Russian assaults.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024