Zelenskiy Reports Reduction in Russian Assault Potential in Donetsk
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that Ukrainian forces have diminished the assault potential of Russian troops in Donetsk region. He highlighted the resilience of Ukrainian battle brigades and noted significant operations that diverted Russian troops. The situation remains critically difficult, with intense battles ongoing near Pokrovsk and Kurakhove.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Thursday that Ukrainian forces have successfully reduced the Russian troops' ability to launch attacks in the Donetsk region. This development marks a significant milestone in the more than 2 1/2-year-old war.
During his nightly video address, Zelenskiy praised the Ukrainian military for their efforts in maintaining the resilience of their battle brigades. He emphasized that the Defence Forces have managed to weaken the occupiers' assault potential in the Donetsk region. However, he warned that the situation remains critically difficult, with intense daily battles ongoing near Pokrovsk and Kurakhove.
Zelenskiy also highlighted the success of Ukraine's operation in southern Russia's Kursk region, which commenced last month. This operation compelled the Russian military to redirect resources away from the eastern front. Additionally, the capture of Russian troops has bolstered Ukraine's 'exchange fund' of prisoners of war, providing leverage for future exchanges with Moscow.
The president revealed that one person was killed in a Russian attack on an elderly people's residence in the northern Sumy region, an area frequently targeted by Russian assaults.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zelenskiy
- Ukraine
- Russian troops
- Donetsk
- war
- assault potential
- military
- operation
- Kursk
- Sumy
ALSO READ
Petro Calls for Investigation into Pegasus Spyware Purchase
Colombian President Calls for Probe into $11M Pegasus Spyware Purchase
North Korea Escalates Balloon 'Trash Warfare' Against South Korea
Future Forward PAC Embraces Cryptocurrency Donations in Support of Kamala Harris
Non-Bailable Arrest Warrant Issued for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Ali Amin Gandapur