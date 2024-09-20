Gaza Ceasefire Unlikely Before Biden Term Ends, Say U.S. Officials
U.S. officials predict that a Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas won't be reached before President Joe Biden leaves office in January. While 90% of the agreement is settled, discussions remain on the Israeli presence in the Philadelphi corridor and the release of Palestinian prisoners.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-09-2024 03:49 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 03:49 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. officials now believe that a Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas is not expected before the end of President Joe Biden's term in January, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. The newspaper cited top-level officials in the White House, State Department and Pentagon without naming them.
Washington has previously said that 90% of that agreement to secure a ceasefire and release of hostages had been reached but gaps remained over Israeli presence in the Philadelphi corridor on Gaza's border with Egypt and over specifics on release of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden and Modi Discuss Safety Concerns in Bangladesh
Biden to Block Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel Over National Security Concerns
Biden Administration Blocks Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel on National Security Grounds
Biden Announces $7.3 Billion Investment in Rural Electrification
Hunter Biden's Legal Battle: A High-Stakes Trial