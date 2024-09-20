Gaza Ceasefire Unlikely Before Biden Term Ends, Say U.S. Officials

U.S. officials now believe that a Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas is not expected before the end of President Joe Biden's term in January, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. The newspaper cited top-level officials in the White House, State Department and Pentagon without naming them.

Washington has previously said that 90% of that agreement to secure a ceasefire and release of hostages had been reached but gaps remained over Israeli presence in the Philadelphi corridor on Gaza's border with Egypt and over specifics on release of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)